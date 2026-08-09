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Gowel ZX vs Hero HF 100

In 2026 Gowel ZX or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
ZX vs HF 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zx Hf 100
BrandGowelHero
Price₹ 44,456₹ 59,489
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity12 V-
Engine Capacity-97.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Last Recorded Price
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HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD (non-OBD-2B)
₹59,489*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gowel ZX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Specification
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Ground Clearance
180 mm165 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3-10 Rear :-3-10Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
70 km/charge-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Reverse Gear,-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 24 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,45668,869
Ex-Showroom Price
44,45659,489
RTO
03,569
Insurance
05,811
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9551,480

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