In 2026 Gowel ZX or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
ZX vs HF 100 Comparison