Gowel ZX vs HCD India NPS Cargo

In 2024 Gowel ZX or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Ex-showroom price
NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo
48V
₹54,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge70 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,45654,500
Ex-Showroom Price
44,45654,500
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9551,171

