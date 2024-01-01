Saved Articles

Gowel ZX vs GT Force Soul

In 2024 Gowel ZX or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Ex-showroom price
Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,45656,184
Ex-Showroom Price
44,45652,861
RTO
00
Insurance
03,323
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9551,207

