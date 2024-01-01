Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesZX vs Prime

Gowel ZX vs GT Force Prime

In 2024 Gowel ZX or GT Force Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,45660,764
Ex-Showroom Price
44,45657,417
RTO
00
Insurance
03,347
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9551,306

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
    1 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
    27 Dec 2023
    The Winter Edition comes with few cosmetic changes as well as mechanical changes.
    2024 Kawasaki ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition unveiled. Check what's new
    16 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow
    31 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 is 20-22 kg lighter than the stock bike.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
    25 Apr 2022
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    Nissan has introduced the T-spec edition to join the GT-R lineup.
    2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec: First Look
    14 Sept 2021
    View all
     