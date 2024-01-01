In 2024 Gowel ZX or GT Force Flying choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Gowel ZX or GT Force Flying choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at 44,456 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Flying Price starts at 54,338 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the Flying has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less