In 2024 Gemopai Ryder or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder up to 90-120 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Ryder in 1 colour.
Ryder vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder
|Nexa
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|90-120 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.