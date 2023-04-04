In 2024 Gemopai Ryder or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder up to 90-120 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Ryder in 1 colour.
Ryder vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder
|Yaarii
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|90-120 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.