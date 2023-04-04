HT Auto

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder up to 90-120 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Ryder in 1 colour.
Ryder vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder Zepop
BrandGemopaiRowwet
Price₹ 60,000₹ 61,770
Range90-120 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

Ryder
Gemopai Ryder
STD
₹60,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Range
90 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 20 Ah72 V/28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,00065,338
Ex-Showroom Price
60,00061,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,404

      News