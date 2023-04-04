HT Auto

Gemopai Ryder vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder up to 90-120 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Ryder in 1 colour.
Ryder vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder Qv60
BrandGemopaiNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 60,000₹ 54,625
Range90-120 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Ryder
Gemopai Ryder
STD
₹60,000*
*Ex-showroom price
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Range
90 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 20 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,00058,350
Ex-Showroom Price
60,00054,625
RTO
00
Insurance
03,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,254

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Gemopai Ryder SuperMax electric scooter
    Gemopai sets target of selling one lakh e-scooters in 2023; to open 300 outlets
    4 Apr 2023
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    Three-cylinder vs four-cylinder engine is a common debate in the automotive industry. Here is a quick analysis of what offers what.
    Is three better than four? Decoding the economics of engine cylinders
    18 May 2024
    Ford says that the screens offer added security, particularly for passengers concerned about falling out, and Ford suggests broader safety implications.
    This Ford patent aims to elevate off-road experience. Here's how it works
    9 May 2024
    Yamaha explained that the Y-AMT leverages the brain's superior connection to the hands, potentially enabling faster and more precise gear changes compared to traditional methods.
    Yamaha unveils Y-AMT automated manual transmission. Here’s how it works
    26 Jun 2024
    India is a country with a dynamic traffic condition, which makes the use of ADAS attractive as well as challenging at the same time.
    ADAS in India: Useful feature or just a tech toy?
    14 May 2024
