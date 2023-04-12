Saved Articles

Gemopai Ryder vs Honda CD 110 Dream

In 2023 Gemopai Ryder or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Ryder
Gemopai Ryder
STD
₹60,000*
*Ex-showroom price
CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
STD
₹49,336*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorChain Drive
Range
90 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,00075,382
Ex-Showroom Price
60,00064,421
RTO
05,153
Insurance
05,808
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,620

    Latest News

    In terms of looks, the Bajaj CT 110X looks more rugged whereas the Honda Shine 100 looks like a traditional commuter.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Which affordable motorcycle should you get?
    12 Apr 2023
    Honda will offer CD110 Dream Deluxe in four colour options.
    2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at 73,400
    11 Aug 2023
    The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features
    TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features
    3 Aug 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
    BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
    18 Dec 2021
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     