Gemopai Ryder vs Hero Electric Dash

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Ryder
Gemopai Ryder
STD
₹60,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Dash
Hero Electric Dash
La
₹50,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Range
90 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,00050,000
Ex-Showroom Price
60,00050,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,074

    Latest News

    Gemopai Ryder SuperMax electric scooter
    Gemopai sets target of selling one lakh e-scooters in 2023; to open 300 outlets
    4 Apr 2023
    The new Honda Dash 125 has been priced at RM6,449 (equivalent to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh).
    2022 Honda Dash 125 facelift launched with large wheels, sportier ergos
    15 Apr 2022
    Hero has introduced the latest Euro-5-compliant XPulse 200 4V in Turkey.&nbsp;
    Hero XPulse 200 4V launched in Turkey along with Dash 110, 125 scooters
    21 Jun 2022
    Google Maps will now work with the dashboard view on Apple’s CarPlay screens
    Google reintroduces Google Maps, adds Apple CarPlay Dashboard support
    11 Aug 2020
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     