In 2023 Gemopai Ryder or GT Force One Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder Price starts at 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Price starts at 68,982 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder up to 90 km/charge and the One Plus has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Ryder in 1 colour.