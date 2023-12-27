In 2023 Gemopai Ryder or GT Force One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2023 Gemopai Ryder or GT Force One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder Price starts at 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Price starts at 62,850 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder up to 90 km/charge and the One has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Ryder in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less