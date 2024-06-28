In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 56,825 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 55-120 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Gracy i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Gracy i
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 56,825
|Range
|100 km/charge
|55-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|6-8 hrs.