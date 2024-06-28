HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Zelio Gracy i

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 56,825 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 55-120 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Gracy i Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Gracy i
BrandGemopaiZelio
Price₹ 79,999₹ 56,825
Range100 km/charge55-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.6-8 hrs.

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gracy i
Zelio Gracy i
28 Ah 48V
₹56,825*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm1860 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg118 kg
Height
1060 mm1120 mm
Width
650 mm680 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.6-8 hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsBattery Weight - 7 Kg, Parking Gear, Front Storage Space, Reverse Parking
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89356,825
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99956,825
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,221

