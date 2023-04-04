HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Yulu Wynn

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour.
Ryder SuperMax vs Wynn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Wynn
BrandGemopaiYulu
Price₹ 79,999₹ 55,555
Range100 km/charge68 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Wynn
Yulu Wynn
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-60/100-12, Rear :-80/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm1630 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm740 mm
Width
650 mm670 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89355,555
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99955,555
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,194

