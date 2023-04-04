HT Auto
In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Mist Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Mist
BrandGemopaiViertric
Price₹ 79,999₹ 72,000
Range100 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years3 Years
Battery Capacity
36 Ah26 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89375,634
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99972,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8943,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,625

