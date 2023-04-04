HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 56,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo T3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs Ujaas eGo T3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Ujaas ego t3
BrandGemopaiUjaas Energy
Price₹ 79,999₹ 56,880
Range100 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1800 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Height
1060 mm
Width
650 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah72 V, 32 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89359,724
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99959,724
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,283

