In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Victor
|Brand
|Gemopai
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 57,877
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|72 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-