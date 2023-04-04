HT Auto
In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Victor
BrandGemopaiTVS
Price₹ 79,999₹ 57,877
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-72 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Length
1800 mm1980 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg112 kg
Height
1060 mm1090 mm
Width
650 mm750 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns3v Eco Thrust
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89357,877
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99957,877
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,244

