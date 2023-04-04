HT Auto
In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Ryder SuperMax vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Radeon
BrandGemopaiTVS
Price₹ 79,999₹ 59,942
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-2.75-18,Rear :- 3.00-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1800 mm2025 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg116 kg
Height
1060 mm1080 mm
Width
650 mm705 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsLady pillion handle with hook
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89371,882
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99961,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
3,8945,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,545

