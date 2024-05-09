In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
Ryder SuperMax vs Storm ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Storm zx
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 0.9 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-