In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Mini Lithino has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Mini Lithino Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Mini lithino
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-