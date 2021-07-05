In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 53,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo H200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo H200 in 1 colour.
Ryder SuperMax vs Toutche Heileo H200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Toutche heileo h200
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 53,900
|Range
|100 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-