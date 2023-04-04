HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRyder SuperMax vs Emerge

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Techo Electra Emerge

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Emerge has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Emerge in 3 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs Emerge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Emerge
BrandGemopaiTecho Electra
Price₹ 79,999₹ 68,106
Range100 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Emerge
Techo Electra Emerge
STD
₹68,106*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-3.00 -10,Rear :-3.00 -10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsForward – Neutral – Reverse Switch
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah60 V, 30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89368,106
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99968,106
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,463

