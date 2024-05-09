In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or SVITCH SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 80 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs SVITCH XE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Svitch xe
|Brand
|Gemopai
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 78,999
|Range
|100 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-