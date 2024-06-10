HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs SUPER ECO Super Eco T1

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Super Eco T1 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour.
Ryder SuperMax vs Super Eco T1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Super eco t1
BrandGemopaiSUPER ECO
Price₹ 79,999₹ 56,772
Range100 km/charge70 -80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Eco T1
SUPER ECO Super Eco T1
T1 STD
₹56,772*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 - 800 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsSMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM,
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah60 V, 21 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89356,772
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99956,772
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,220

