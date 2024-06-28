HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Simple Energy Dot One

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Dot One has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Dot One Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Dot one
BrandGemopaiSimple Energy
Price₹ 79,999₹ 99,999
Range100 km/charge151 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.3 Hours 47 Minutes

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W4500 W
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW8500
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm164.5 mm
Length
1800 mm1907 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg126 Kg
Height
1060 mm1170 mm
Width
650 mm758 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.3 Hours 47 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree7.5 degrees
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsRiding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 Nits
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth,WiFi
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes7 inch TFT
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,8931,08,044
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99999,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8948,045
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8032,322

