Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs PURE EV ETrance Neo

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs ETrance Neo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Etrance neo
BrandGemopaiPURE EV
Price₹ 79,999₹ 78,999
Range100 km/charge90-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
ETrance Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo
STD
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-: 90/100-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Alloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree12 degree
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsRegenerative Braking, Reflector, Blinkers
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes4 Inch LCD
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah60 V 2.5 KWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89378,999
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99978,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,697

