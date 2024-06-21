HT Auto
In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the EPluto 7G Pro has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs EPluto 7G Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Epluto 7g pro
BrandGemopaiPURE EV
Price₹ 79,999₹ 99,999
Range100 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
EPluto 7G Pro
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Continious Power
1600 W2200 W
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW1500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree12 degree
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes12.7 cm MF LED
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah3 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,8931,04,250
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99999,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8944,251
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8032,240
Expert Rating
-

