Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Prevail Electric Finesse

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Prevail Electric Finesse choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Finesse Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Finesse has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Finesse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Finesse
BrandGemopaiPrevail Electric
Price₹ 79,999₹ 99,999
Range100 km/charge110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Finesse
Prevail Electric Finesse
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes
Continious Power
1600 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89399,999
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99999,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8032,149

