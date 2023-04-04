HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Okinawa Ridge

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 61,791 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs Ridge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Ridge
BrandGemopaiOkinawa
Price₹ 79,999₹ 61,791
Range100 km/charge84 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
Plus
₹61,791*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW1700 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1800 mm1740 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm680 mm
Width
650 mm1075 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsImmobilization, Trips, Secure Parking, Tracking & Monitoring, Battery Info, Speed, Alerts and Driver Score, ICAT/ARAI Approved
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah1.75 KWH
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89361,791
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99961,791
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,328

