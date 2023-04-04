HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRyder SuperMax vs iPraise+

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Okinawa iPraise+

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs iPraise+ Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Ipraise+
BrandGemopaiOkinawa
Price₹ 79,999₹ 99,708
Range100 km/charge139 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
+ STD
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW2500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Length
1800 mm1970 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm1165 mm
Width
650 mm745 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsRoad Side Assistance, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Immobilization
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah3.3 KWH
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89399,708
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99999,708
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8032,143

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Gemopai Ryder SuperMax electric scooter
    Gemopai sets target of selling one lakh e-scooters in 2023; to open 300 outlets
    4 Apr 2023
    Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
    Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
    28 Mar 2023
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    Okinawa claims that it has sold more than two lakh units of the Praise Pro and iPraise PLus electric scooters across India since their launch.
    Okinawa Praise Pro and iPraise Plus get advanced technology and improved ergonomics
    26 Apr 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     