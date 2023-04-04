HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Dual has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs Dual Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Dual
BrandGemopaiOkinawa
Price₹ 79,999₹ 58,992
Range100 km/charge110 -120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :- 3.0 - 10, ,Rear :- 3.0 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1800 mm1770 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm10755 mm
Width
650 mm800 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsARAI/ICAT Approved, Push type pillion Footrest, Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah48 V, 55 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89358,992
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99958,992
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,267

