In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Okaya EV Faast F2T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2T Price starts at Rs. 88,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Faast F2T has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Faast F2T Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Faast f2t
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 88,999
|Range
|100 km/charge
|80-85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-