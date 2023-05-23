HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Okaya EV Faast F2F

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Okaya EV Faast F2F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Faast F2F has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Faast F2F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Faast f2f
BrandGemopaiOkaya EV
Price₹ 79,999₹ 83,999
Range100 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Faast F2F
Okaya EV Faast F2F
STD
₹83,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW800 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySteel Wheels
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree7 Degree
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsBattery Position - Underseat VT, Drive Mode - Eco, City & Sports, Cluster - Digital, Wheels Lock, Parking Mode - With Lever, Energy - 2.2 KWh
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesDigital
Battery Warranty
3 Years2 Year
Battery Capacity
36 Ah2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89390,408
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99983,999
RTO
01,500
Insurance
3,8944,909
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,943

