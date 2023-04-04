In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Merico Electric Merico Evanka choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Merico Evanka has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Evanka in 1 colour.
Ryder SuperMax vs Merico Evanka Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Merico evanka
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 62,505
|Range
|100 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-