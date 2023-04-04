HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs M2GO Civitas

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or M2GO Civitas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the M2GO Civitas Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Civitas has a range of up to 120 km/charge. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs Civitas Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Civitas
BrandGemopaiM2GO
Price₹ 79,999₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Civitas
M2GO Civitas
STD
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW2020 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah72 V, 29 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,8931,04,000
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9991,04,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8032,235

