In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or M2GO Civitas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the M2GO Civitas Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Civitas has a range of up to 120 km/charge. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs Civitas Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Civitas
|Brand
|Gemopai
|M2GO
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-