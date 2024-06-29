HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Li-ions spock electric scooter
BrandGemopaiLi-ions Elektrik Solutions
Price₹ 79,999₹ 65,000
Range100 km/charge50 - 130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW2000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/90 -12,Rear :-90/90 -12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm200 mm
Length
1800 mm1930 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg90 kg
Height
1060 mm1260 mm
Width
650 mm770 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsDriving Modes (Economy, Power, Reverse)
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah72 V, 40 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89372,052
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99965,000
RTO
05,200
Insurance
3,8941,852
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,548

