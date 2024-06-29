In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Li-ions spock electric scooter
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|100 km/charge
|50 - 130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-