In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Lectrix SX25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the SX25 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs SX25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Sx25
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 71,999
|Range
|100 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|4 Hrs.