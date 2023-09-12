In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Lectrix LXS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 91,399 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs LXS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Lxs
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 91,399
|Range
|100 km/charge
|89 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|2.5-3 Hrs.