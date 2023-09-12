HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRyder SuperMax vs LXS

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Lectrix LXS

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Lectrix LXS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 91,399 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs LXS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Lxs
BrandGemopaiLectrix
Price₹ 79,999₹ 91,399
Range100 km/charge89 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.2.5-3 Hrs.

Filters
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹91,399*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W1200 W
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
2.7 kW1.9 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1800 mm1870 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm1260 mm
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.2.5-3 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree12 Degree
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89395,496
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99991,399
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8944,097
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8032,052

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
    Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
    12 Sept 2023
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
    Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
    9 Feb 2024
    As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
    Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
    19 Oct 2023
    View all
      News