Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Komaki XGT X5

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Komaki XGT X5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT X5 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the XGT X5 has a range of up to 90-100 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs XGT X5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Xgt x5
BrandGemopaiKomaki
Price₹ 79,999₹ 1.01 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge90-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
XGT X5
Komaki XGT X5
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,8931,04,846
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9991,00,746
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8944,100
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8032,253

