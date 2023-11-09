HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Komaki LY

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the LY has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs LY Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Ly
BrandGemopaiKomaki
Price₹ 79,999₹ 78,000
Range100 km/charge80-85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4.55 Hours.

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
LY
Komaki LY
STD
₹78,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4.55 Hours.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsSmart BMS, Power Equivalent of a 100cc Class, Superior Suspension, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah2.10 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89381,731
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99978,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8943,731
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,756

