Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Komaki Flora

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Komaki Flora choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Flora Price starts at Rs. 79,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Flora has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Flora Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Flora
BrandGemopaiKomaki
Price₹ 79,999₹ 79,000
Range100 km/charge80-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Flora
Komaki Flora
STD
₹79,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW3 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm1890 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm1108 mm
Width
650 mm705 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsVibrant Dashboard, Self-Diagnostic Meter, Additional Backrest, parking, Gear Mode
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89383,683
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99979,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8944,683
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,798

