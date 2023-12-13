HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Kinetic Green Zulu

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 94,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Zulu Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Zulu
BrandGemopaiKinetic Green
Price₹ 79,999₹ 94,990
Range100 km/charge104 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹94,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW2.1 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1800 mm1830 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg93 kg
Height
1060 mm1135 mm
Width
650 mm715 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsFind my Bike button on Key Fob
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah1.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDHalogen Bulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89399,151
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99994,990
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8944,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8032,131

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    Kinetic Green Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge.
    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from 95,000
    11 Dec 2023
    Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Electric scooter battle intensifies
    12 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
