HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRyder SuperMax vs Kabira Hermes 75

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Kabira Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour.
Ryder SuperMax vs Kabira Hermes 75 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Kabira hermes 75
BrandGemopaiKabira Mobility
Price₹ 79,999₹ 66,700
Range100 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kabira Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
Hermes 75 Lithium Ion
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW2500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm250 mm
Length
1800 mm1910 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm1175 mm
Width
650 mm750 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah60 V, 40 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89392,880
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99989,600
RTO
03,280
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,996

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    McLaren aims to deliver over 20 cars in India in 2024.
    Supercar segment in India to register 30% growth in 2024, says McLaren
    14 Jan 2024
    McLaren 750S has a power-to-weight ratio of 578 bhp-per-tonne
    McLaren 750S with 740 bhp launched at 5.91 crore
    12 Jan 2024
    The McLaren 750S is a replacement to the 720S and packs more power and torque, and is also about 30 per cent new underneath the bodywork
    New McLaren 750S with 740 bhp to be launched in India on January 12
    4 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
    2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
    28 May 2021
    Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept promises a striking design language blended with a capable drive and feature-loaded cabin.
    First look: Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept SUV
    7 Jul 2020
    MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
    MG ZS EV: First Drive review
    24 Dec 2019
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    View all
     