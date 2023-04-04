HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRyder SuperMax vs Intercity Aeolus

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs Intercity Aeolus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Intercity aeolus
BrandGemopaiKabira Mobility
Price₹ 79,999₹ 68,990
Range100 km/charge110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Intercity Aeolus
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus
Lithium Ion
₹68,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm1750 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg-
Height
1060 mm1100 mm
Width
650 mm760 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsLive tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah60 V, 35 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89371,490
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99971,490
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,536

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Gemopai Ryder SuperMax electric scooter
    Gemopai sets target of selling one lakh e-scooters in 2023; to open 300 outlets
    4 Apr 2023
    The Bay Area Air Quality Management District planned to issue a written abatement order for Tesla later this week after Tuesday's announcement.
    Tesla ordered to stop releasing toxic emissions from San Francisco Bay Area plant
    27 Jun 2024
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    Tata Motors is expecting the Indian PV market to reach the milestone of 60 lakh units of annual sales by FY2030 and it is eyeing to capture 20 per cent share in this space.
    Tata Motors aims 20% share of Indian PV market by FY30, bets big on SUVs and EVs
    27 Jun 2024
    Stellantis wants Britain to provide tax incentives for consumers to boost charging infrastructure, and for the company's UK EV production to count towards its targets, even though some of it is exported.
    Stellantis could axe UK production unless government acts on electric vehicles
    26 Jun 2024
    While Beijing ploughed in plenty of money after identifying EVs as crucial for the environment and the economy, to a large degree it was a foreign company that kickstarted the domestic industry.
    China’s EV success story built on price wars, Tesla factor
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
    2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
    28 May 2021
    Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept promises a striking design language blended with a capable drive and feature-loaded cabin.
    First look: Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept SUV
    7 Jul 2020
    MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
    MG ZS EV: First Drive review
    24 Dec 2019
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    View all
     