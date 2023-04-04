HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs Jitendra Primo

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Primo has a range of up to 66 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Primo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Primo
BrandGemopaiJitendra
Price₹ 79,999₹ 79,999
Range100 km/charge66 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.3.5-4 Hrs.

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Primo
Jitendra Primo
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW1 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy Wheel
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
1800 mm1800 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg83 Kg
Height
1060 mm1100 mm
Width
650 mm720 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
20 Degree7 Degree
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsCentral Remote Locking, 3 Speed mode, Find my scooter, Huge Legroom, Kill Switch
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
36 Ah2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89383,763
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99979,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8943,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,800

