In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Jitendra JMT 1000HS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 97,224 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the JMT 1000HS has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs JMT 1000HS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Jmt 1000hs
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 97,224
|Range
|100 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|3.5-4 Hrs.