In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|S1
|Brand
|Gemopai
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|100 km/charge
|55-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|6.2 Hrs.