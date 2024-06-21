HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs iVOOMi Energy S1

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax S1
BrandGemopaiiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 79,999₹ 54,999
Range100 km/charge55-75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.6.2 Hrs.

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W1200
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW1.8 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg101 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.6.2 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree9 Degree
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsBattery Charger Type - Wall Outlet, Battery Charger Capacity - 5 A, USB Port Mobile Charging - 5V , 1A, Boot Space - 18 l
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89358,446
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99954,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8943,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,256

