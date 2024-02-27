HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRyder SuperMax vs Eco

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax vs iVOOMi Energy Eco

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs Eco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax Eco
BrandGemopaiiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 79,999₹ 81,999
Range100 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4 Hrs.

Filters
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1800 mm1830 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg60 kg
Height
1060 mm1300 mm
Width
650 mm710 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree14 Degree
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding PatternsWater and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
36 Ah1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89385,795
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99981,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8943,796
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,844

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The new sub-compact SUV could be the new-generation Ecosport. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.
    New Ford SUV design patent filed, will rival Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos
    27 Feb 2024
    mXmoto has launched the M16 e-bike at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.98 lakh
    mXmoto launches M16 e-bike at 1.98 lakh
    14 Feb 2024
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    NHTSA said it would hike Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements to about 50.4 miles (81 km) per gallon by 2031 from 39.1 mpg currently.
    US raises fuel economy rules, much less than first proposed. What it means
    9 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
    Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
    9 Apr 2024
    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    View all
     