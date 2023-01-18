In 2026 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Ryder SuperMax vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryder supermax
|Leo
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|100 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 Ah
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|3 Hours